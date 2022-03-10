Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, is attracting the attention of Manchester United. (Bild - in German), external

Lyon's Moussa Dembele is another forward United are looking at, with the 25-year-old Frenchman available for £25m in the summer. (Mail), external

United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes over his future at Old Trafford. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, left-back Luke Shaw is keen to sign a new deal at the club. (90min), external

United, Premier League rivals Chelsea and Paris-St-Germain are interested in Barcelona's 23-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, who is yet to commit his future to the La Liga giants. (Sport - in Spanish), external

United also face Premier League competition from Newcastle if they are to sign Marseille's Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer in the summer, though Atletico Madrid are the frontrunners in the race for the 22-year-old French midfielder. (Footmercato - in French), external

Juventus are set to decide whether to offer forward Paulo Dybala a contract extension, or push to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, having sold the 28-year-old to United in 2016. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

