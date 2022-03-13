Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to MOTD: "We didn't give away too much in open play. We are obviously disappointed with the first goal, coming from a corner.

"We had started quite well. A little impatient but were comfortable with the ball. They got the goal which was disappointing. Their keeper made a great save but at half time we were still in the game.

"They deserved to win the game, they took their two chances."

On the VAR decision for the penalty: "I am disappointed in the penalty. That there was disappointing, I don't know what else he could do. He was moving but it touched his hand and it was accidental."

Focus on Europe? "It would be great. We are not choosy over trophies as we only have the one we can play for. It is a real focus for us but not to take anything away from the Premier League as we want to finish as high as we can."