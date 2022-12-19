Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

The big coat was out, warm socks were ready, my scarf was washed and I was planning the optimum time for a pie, maybe even a Bovril too. Then the dreaded words flashed up... match postponed. What a downer to have our game called off. To be fair, it’s been minus eight degrees for most of the last week in Livingston and you could see it coming, but it's a massive blow when you’ve been looking forward to this for last 4 weeks.

Cue the trolling via our social media about our pitch being all weather. It’s not. What pitch could be played in thick ice and sub-zero temps? We can play on our pitch seven days a week, but it still is susceptible to arctic weather conditions, like we have had recently.

It will cost the club a lot more when the game is played at a likely revised time midweek. That can knock 30% off a crowd for us. More if the weather is poor.

Dundee United fans will be gutted too – I have to say fair play to the fans that still came down to West Lothian and had a day out in Broxburn. I saw a few United fans stoating about the main street in their team’s Christmas Jumpers.

On to Celtic in midweek and arguably the toughest fixture you can get in the league without a game under our belts.