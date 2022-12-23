Dundee Utd v Hearts: Pick of the stats

UTD V heartsSNS

  • Both Dundee United and Hearts won their last top-flight league match played on Christmas Eve, with Dundee United beating Hibs 3-1 and Hearts beating Motherwell 2-0 in 2011.

  • Dundee United have won three of their last four home league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 (D4 L9). They've kept a clean sheet in each of these three victories, having kept just two shutouts in the previous 16.

  • Hearts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 away league games (W3 D4 L6), doing so in a 3-0 win at Motherwell in September.

  • Hearts won their last league visit to Dundee United 3-2 in April of last season; they last won back-to-back top-flight visits to Tannadice in December 2002.