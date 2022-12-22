Creative recruitment required as Hammell eyes 'another couple'

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Steven Hammell says Shane Blaney is hopefully just the first arrival in the January transfer window as the Motherwell boss targets building his squad.

However, Hammell says he and his recruitment team will need to be "creative".

"The January window is very difficult. There is constant work, every day and night we are looking at targets, the landscape changes on a daily basis," he said.

"We are looking to do some business still but it's tough to find someone who fits in with the way we want to play, who also fits in with the financial restrictions we are working with.

"It's a constant process and hopefully between now and the end of January we will have another couple in."

He added: “It’s obvious we need to do that [bring people in]. We’ve been quite short and that’s been the case the whole time. We’re not in a position where we can flood the place and bring four, five or six people in. We’d like to do that but obviously that’s not possible.

“We need to be creative with it and do as much work as we can, which we have been, and make sure when we bring one or two more in they are the right people."