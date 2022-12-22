St Mirren v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • St Mirren are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W5 D3) since losing 1-0 against Motherwell in their opening match of the campaign.

  • Since the start of last season, only Hibernian (17) have lost more Scottish Premiership away games than Aberdeen (16).

  • St Mirren are unbeaten in their last five home league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2), winning both of their last two.

  • After beating St Mirren 4-1 in August, Aberdeen are looking to earn back-to-back league wins over the Buddies for the first time since December 2018, when they won four in succession.