This is the statement from Leeds confirming that Jesse Marsch has left the Premier League club:

"Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Three members of Marsch's backroom staff - Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu - will also leave Elland Road.