A Newcastle United fan who predicted a cup final win by getting a tattoo says he "got a little bit carried away with myself" after his team fell to defeat.

Kris Cook got the chant "Tell me ma me ma, NUFC Cup winners" tattooed on his leg with Sunday's date 26/02/23.

However, the Magpies lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final - their first visit to Wembley since 1999.

"I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic", said Mr Cook, from Northumberland.

