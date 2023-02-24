Ruben Selles says he is working as though he will be Southampton manager for 10 years after being given the job until the end of the season.

Selles' appointment comes after talks with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch broke down.

In his first news conference since the announcement was made, the Spaniard said: "It’s a pleasure for me. I think we all deserved it. All the staff of Southampton were amazing during the last 10 days.

"I am very thankful of the owners to give me the opportunity until the end of the season and for all the support in the last week from the fans. Once the club decided that I was the person to take it until the end of the season I just continue doing my job so it was nothing special, it was just something that continued the good work we have been doing the last two weeks."

Selles said he doesn't see the job as the opportunity to impress for a longer term contract.

"I have the job full-time, it’s not an opportunity," said the 39-year-old.

"It’s the Premier League, it’s a challenge, it’s a way to lead a great organisation into a good moment and that is how I am going to take it. I am already there, I don’t need to prove anything."

On whether he would want to stay beyond the end of the season, he added: "I always say I am going to be here 10 years no matter what.

"I will not have any problem. What I didn’t want and I understand also the club, I didn’t want to force anything for the end of the season whatever the result is.

"The club is big enough and have given me a lot that I need to be respectful. When we do our job at the end of the season, let’s see where we are and let's talk. But I’m working as though I am going to be here 10 years."