United trio miss training but Casemiro available for Barcelona tie
- Published
Manchester United trio Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay missed training on Wednesday morning because of injuries, before the squad fly to Spain for their Europa League tie against Barcelona on Thursday.
Lisandro Martinez and January loan signing Marcel Sabitzer are suspended for the first leg.
However, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will be free to play as his ongoing domestic suspension does not prevent him from playing in European competition.