Ake 'very happy' with role at Man City
Nathan Ake says he is "very happy" to be at Manchester City as he prepares for a Champions League match against Copenhagen on Tuesday.
The Dutch centre-back was linked with a move away from Etihad Stadium in the summer through lack of playing time and more competition arrived through Manuel Akanji.
However, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones both spending time out injured, Ake has been regularly involved this season and is very content with life in Manchester.
"I know the manager uses all the players in his squad," Ake said. "You get used to the competition and know it can only benefit you.
"Then, when you get your chance, you have to take it and play well. The more you play, the more confident you get.
"I'm very happy that I stayed. Football can be very strange sometimes but here I have learned a lot from the manager and it's such a high level."