N﻿athan Ake says he is "very happy" to be at Manchester City as he prepares for a Champions League match against Copenhagen on Tuesday.

T﻿he Dutch centre-back was linked with a move away from Etihad Stadium in the summer through lack of playing time and more competition arrived through Manuel Akanji.

H﻿owever, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones both spending time out injured, Ake has been regularly involved this season and is very content with life in Manchester.

"﻿I know the manager uses all the players in his squad," Ake said. "You get used to the competition and know it can only benefit you.

"﻿Then, when you get your chance, you have to take it and play well. The more you play, the more confident you get.

"﻿I'm very happy that I stayed. Football can be very strange sometimes but here I have learned a lot from the manager and it's such a high level."