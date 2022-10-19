Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell said the club's fans will only stick with Roberto De Zerbi for so long until an upturn in results.

A﻿ smattering of boos were heard after Tuesday's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, which Sidwell said is a game Seagulls fans would have expected to win.

H﻿e told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "They are still playing with a purpose and an intent to score as they were under Graham Potter, it’s just that last little bit of quality in the final third.

"They are creating good chances but that final bit of the jigsaw they are just missing. De Zerbi is coming into an environment that was flying before and confidence was high.

"The fans are definitely with him at the moment, but that is only going to last so long. We know especially at home these fans can be demanding and they will not accept a point at home against Nottingham Forest."

