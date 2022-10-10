'Another step in the right direction'
Great win guys!— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 9, 2022
Another step in the right direction! 🙏🏽#WeStandUnited pic.twitter.com/drEC94rEzc
Solid team performance. Congratulations @Cristiano on hitting your milestone 😎🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z0pU08rso1— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 9, 2022
200 games in red. Proud day for me. Thanks so much for the support 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/7WhlWzdICL— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 9, 2022
