Goodwin on squad competition, Dundee United and Barron
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland
Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's game against Dundee United in the Premiership on Saturday.
Speaking before knowing he would be banned for his comments about Ryan Porteous, here are the key lines from his news conference:
Goodwin confirmed that Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson would return from suspension and that after being sidelined all season through injury, Connor Barron is also available after a "really positive week’s training".
Goodwin said the returning players meant that for the first time in a long time "I have got a selection headache".
On the attacking options now at his disposal, he said: “The bit for me that wins you games is the top end of the pitch. It was something I didn’t have when I took over in February- but we certainly can’t have that labelled at us this time round."
Goodwin said competition for places is now fierce, adding: "It is a very healthy thing and nobody can feel too comfortable in their position because they only need to look over their shoulder and see real quality players chomping at the bit to take their place."
On out-of-form opponents Dundee United he said: "We are probably at polar opposite ends of the scale in terms of where we are and the state of mind and the positivity that is within our group at the moment."