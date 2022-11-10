J﻿urgen Klopp insists he is fully committed to Liverpool, regardless of what happens with the club's ownership.

S﻿peaking for the first time since the news was made public that FSG would consider new shareholders, Klopp said it made no difference to him.

"We knew about it a bit longer, their thoughts, and I don't 100% understand why we all [say] it gets sold," he said.

"What I read was they are looking for investors and that makes sense. A good idea, I like that. It didn't distract the preparation at all.

“For me it means nothing. Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I'm committed to the club obviously.

"For me it is important while the process - whatever it is - is happening we keep going and keep planning. These type of things take time.

"I'm not an expert in this but whatever happens - and if someone comes in or whatever - until then a lot of things can happen and in that time we have to keep going.

"In the moment nothing happened, it is just news which we knew and no-one had a heart attack when we got the news and thought 'oh my God, how can we carry on?'

"It's a decision and it's fine. We work really close together with FSG, it was a great relationship until now and it will not change.

"Whatever happens we will see and we will deal with it."