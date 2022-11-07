Goalscoring issues could put Everton in trouble - Nevin
- Published
Everton's problems with scoring goals could see them struggle this season - but that's the case for lots of teams, argues former Blues winger Pat Nevin.
Nevin was at Goodison Park for the toothless 2-0 defeat by Leicester City and he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League need some help.
"They simply did not look like scoring," he said. "It's a real shame because they have some quality players - and the fight, the effort and the desire is all there.
"You need to have that little bit of quality at the top level and I'm not convinced they are showing that often enough."
Nevin is anticipating that the battle to beat the drop will involve lots of teams this season - possibly including Everton again.
"It's so concertinaed," he said. "It will change every week - one win and you feel comfortable; one defeat and you're concerned.
"I think we'll have one of the great relegation battles and they could be involved in that. Obviously, I don't want that because I love the club and know Frank Lampard loves the club - but they're not creating enough."