Luis Sinisterra

Luis has looked impressive this season and bagged five vital goals for us along the way. It's a real shame he has been struck with injury, as it would have been an amazing opportunity for him to shine further and show what he can do.

Jack Harrison

After Leeds pulled the plug on his move to Leicester City in the January transfer window, he came back to us, cracked on and has worked hard since. It seems like he genuinely cares about us staying up. If only he had a quality team around him so that he could perform at his best level.

Tyler Adams

The fact that fans all over the country are hoping to snap up Tyler for their club if we go down says it all. We have massively missed him in the squad since his hamstring injury. If he was fit then we wouldn't have been in a relegation battle.

Rodrigo

Rodrigo has scored 13 goals this season despite missing plenty of games because of injury injury, and those goals have been important. He can hold his head up high and know that we are grateful for him fighting for the badge. Rodrigo will get snapped up in no time if we do get relegated.

