Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Despite a disappointing display in Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace, there was a sense of relief around Bournemouth when the weekend’s other results confirmed the Cherries’ place in next season’s Premier League – and ensured they can finish no lower than 16th this term.

It represents a tremendous achievement for a club who were utterly written off in every pre-season prediction posted last summer.

Mainstream pundits, analysts and bookmakers were united in their conviction that Bournemouth were nailed on for 20th place.

Self-styled "influencers" on social media went further, claiming that Derby’s record lowest Premier League points tally would not be reached, while others made outlandish pledges of what they would do if Bournemouth stayed up, given their certain doom – pledges, naturally, yet to be fulfilled.

A perception of ill-treatment by VAR also remains - the latest example being Palace’s Joachim Andersen going unpunished for punching Jefferson Lerma in the face with a clenched fist, and breaking his nose. "I’ve seen some incompetence since the introduction of VAR, but this takes some beating,” BBC pundit Garth Crooks wrote in his latest Team of the Week column.

However, for most of the 21st Century, Bournemouth have thrived in adversity, punched above their weight (though not in the Joachim Andersen sense), and been at their best when defying the odds.

Attention now turns to strengthening the squad for next season. Hamed Traore’s loan deal has already been made permanent, while many fans would like to see Mathias Vina do likewise, as Jordan Zemura’s departure to Udinese leaves the Cherries a little short at left-back if the option to buy Vina from Roma is not taken up.

Lerma, meanwhile, is the most high-profile player who is out of contract, but he told the Daily Echo this week, external that, contrary to other reports, he has never rejected a contract offer from the Dorset club and remains in dialogue with them, offering the chance that he could elect to stay rather than walking away on a free transfer as he is entitled to do.

Watch this space.