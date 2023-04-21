Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison doesn't want Bukayo Saka's penalty miss against West Ham to define the forward's season "because he's been outstanding for Arsenal".

Mikel Arteta confirmed on Thursday Saka will remain on penalties and said the miss has to be turned into a positive for the 21-year-old "because everyone reacted in an unbelievable way towards him".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Morrison said: "They call him starboy and he's been a starboy this season.

"One penalty doesn't define his season. He's been outstanding, one of their best players, and a top player on that right-hand side with lots of goals and assists.

"Loads of top players have missed penalties - it's how you react after that. I'm sure he will step up and take it if they get a penalty, and put it in the back of the net.

"He's a fantastic player. I don't want that one miss to define his season because he's been outstanding for Arsenal."

Morrison expects the Gunners to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Southampton on Friday after successive draws.

"They should get the win at home. It’s vital," he said.

"They are playing a team that is struggling and it should make them favourites. It’s disappointing being 2-0 up twice, but I thought it was a good point at Liverpool because they could have lost that game. The West Ham point was disappointing.

"They’ve got to keep going. They are still in a fantastic position; it’s still in their hands. If you were to ask me now who I think is going to win the Premier League, I’d say Manchester City - because the form they are in at the minute is fantastic."

