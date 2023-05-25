McGregor reflects on 'special' Ibrox career

Allan McGregor admits he will miss being a Rangers player as he brings his “special” Ibrox career comes to an end.

And, in typical fashion, the goalkeeper was "disappointed" at losing a last-gasp equaliser in his final competitive home match, Wednesday’s 2-2 home draw with Hearts.

McGregor, who came through the youth system at Ibrox and is in his second spell with the club, told RangersTV: "I will miss the fans, I will miss the atmosphere but I will definitely be back supporting.

"The best fans in the world, they stuck through the club during the bad times and the good. I have so much respect for them. I am one myself. They are brilliant.

"When I walked through the door when I was 11 or 12 I never thought about playing more than 500 games, winning trophies, being in the Hall of Fame.

"It is definitely something special. It has got to end at some point and if you realise that you can handle it better."

McGregor is looking forward to his testimonial game against Champions League-bound Newcastle at Ibrox in July.

"It will be good,” the 41-year-old added. “It is good that they have qualified for the Champions League.

"I am sure they will bring a good team. Hopefully the fans will come and hopefully we will have a few new signings as well. It should be a good game."