McGregor hopes Kennedy isn't lured away - gossip

Callum McGregor has no doubt that John Kennedy will go onto a forge a fine career in management on day, but the Celtic captain hopes that the assistant manager sticks around longer amid links with the vacancy at Hearts. (The Herald), external

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, the 22-year-old for whom Celtic would receive a sell-on fee, is on the brink of a move worth more than £50m to Manchester United, with talks between the clubs at an "advanced stage", according to Bild. (Bild via Daily Record), external

Japan midfielder Reo Hatate, who has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, has moved to shut down any talk that he skipped Celtic's title celebrations to secure a transfer away from the Scottish champions. (Sportiva via Daily Record), external

Celtic fear Wolverhampton Wanderers will move for manager Ange Postecoglou if Julen Lopetegui is to quit the club this summer. (Football Insider), external

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish Gossip