David Moyes is hoping "big players stand up" when West Ham face AZ Alkmaar in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

The Hammers head into the game off the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Manchester United on Sunday, a win that moved them closer to Premier League safety in what has been a difficult league campaign.

Moyes' side are looking to reach the club's first European final in 40 years and speaking to the media before the match, he said: "I think we have had two really successful years over the past seasons. This year has been a bit disappointing but in this competition, we have been excellent.

"I think we have big players who have played in big games and big competitions. This is as close to a big occasion as we can get to at the moment, and it is where you hope the big players stand up and showcase themselves.

"And, if we play as we have over the last couple of games, then we give ourselves every chance [of reaching the final]."

After reaching the semi-final stage of a European competition for the second successive season following their run to the same round in the Europa League last year, Moyes is not taking the opportunity for granted.

"It is incredibly difficult to win any of the major trophies with the standard of the football teams you have to beat," said the Scotsman.

"I think what we did in Europe and the standards of the team we had to beat to reach semi-finals [was a good achievement].

"You can't take European football for granted, with so many teams trying to be in this position."