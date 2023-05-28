Lawrence Shankland says Steven Naismith has given Hearts their "spark" back as the interim boss waits to learn if he will be offered the job full-time.

Ten-man Hearts' feisty 1-1 draw with Hibs on Saturday has ensured the Tynecastle men a fourth-place finish and European foootball.

"We've had to buy into what Naisy wanted to do, he changed a few things and put across his ideas," said striker Shankland. "That's helped us going into games. It's different to before.

"We found ourselves low in confidence and form and Naisy has done enough to bring that spark. You can see that all the boys have bought into what he wanted to do."

Shankland was proud of Hearts' unity as they held on for a point following Alex Cochrane's red card on the half hour.

"We got ourselves in front then we got the red card and that changed our perspective," he added.

"We got in at half-time, we got ourselves together, worked out the game-plan for the second half and went out and did it brilliantly.

"We accepted it was going to be a lot of pressure on us, but we stood up as a team and it was a strong defensive performance to make sure we got the point."