'Outstanding' Main picked in TOTW

Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren striker Curtis Main is the 'star man' in my latest Team of the Week for his performance in St Mirren's 2-2 draw against champions Celtic.

Bittersweet is how Main would describe his afternoon at Celtic Park on Saturday, but he was outstanding as he plundered a two goal haul that was richly deserved.

His mixed emotions after a day in which he proved a constant menace to the Celtic defence were down to the fact that - remarkably - he could have scored more. His effort off the post from an outrageous angle the closest he would come to a hat-trick.

Main has been an interesting addition to Scottish football. A handful for many a defence he had moments of real quality for Motherwell back in 2018 but struggled for goals and game time at Aberdeen.

He now has nine goals in 37 appearances this season and on his day - as he showed against Celtic - the 30-year-old positively bristles with endeavour and clearly has the ability to produce moments of inspiration.