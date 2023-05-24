Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Julen Lopetegui is good at getting his message across. He obviously managed it with his players – see how they moved from bottom to comfortable mid-table safety. A team struggling for one goal a week could only achieve that if their defence was organised, and they all knew what to do.

Before the media, Lopetegui seems relaxed - despite not speaking English as his first language - but direct. When, therefore, he mentioned quite calmly last Thursday he had been told by the chairman of the concerns regarding Financial Fair Play – and said he had previously been unaware – he had everyone’s attention.

He returned to it in Saturday’s programme notes: "It’s key to know the economic future of the club… we know we are going to have to invest if we are to achieve greater things."

The surprising thing was not that he suggested the squad needs further development – few Wolves fans would disagree – but his lack of awareness at the club’s caution over Financial Fair Play.

Wolves spent heavily last summer, before his arrival, and responded to his demand for further spending in January with another half-dozen signings, some at considerable cost.

Self-sustainability is the long-term aim of Wolves' owners, and the last year has surely not taken them closer. Remember also they have been in FFP trouble before when fined by Uefa three years ago.

Perhaps what we are seeing play out now is an inevitable clash of perspectives.

Managers cannot afford to look far ahead – they need investment now, and fans usually demand it. Lopetegui’s stock is high after, in his words, his "most difficult" achievement. Maybe Wolves need him more than he needs them.

Other clubs will doubtless be keeping tabs - but he is under contract for another two years.

There is a route to satisfying all parties. Selling the right players to fund the signing of more, although that will be tricky to navigate.

It may well just be some public poker-playing, a staking out of positions as serious meetings go on behind the scenes.

I sense, though, that this drama will be a mini-series, and will either be resolved quickly to Lopetegui’s satisfaction - or not at all.

Arsenal v Wolves – live commentary on BBC Radio WM (DAB/Freeview), Sunday 16:30 BST

BBC Radio WM football phone-in – call 08081 009956, weeknights, 18:00 BST