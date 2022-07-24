Goodwin respectful of Annan draw

Aberdeen have been drawn away to Annan Athletic in the last 16 of the Scottish League Cup after their 3-0 win over Raith Rovers and manager Jim Goodwin says they will not underestimate the League 2 side who surprisingly won a group containing Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

"The level of expectation will obviously be on us, being the Premiership team," he told BBC Radio Scotland. "We have to show the same level of professionalism and application that the boys have shown up to now against lower-league opposition.

"We'll go there and hopefully give a good account of ourselves.

"Of course, we're first and foremost delighted to still be in the cup. We did it in a professional manner, I felt, both here today and in the previous fixtures."