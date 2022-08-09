West Ham centre-back Issa Diop seems close to a move to Fulham after a bid of £15m was reportedly accepted.

The 25-year-old Frenchman only played 13 Premier League games for the Hammers last season.

Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis told the Transfer Daily Gossip podcast: "He was at one stage the bright young thing at West Ham, but his form has declined. He hasn’t been able to command a regular first-team place.

"They’re looking at better players who can give them more. It says a lot that they have injuries in that position and are still prepared to sell him.

"He’d be a good signing for Fulham. They had a good performance at the weekend against Liverpool. They need defenders. Maybe he can revive his career there."

