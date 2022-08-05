Zurich on course to face Hearts in play-off

Swiss champions FC Zurich are on course to face Hearts in the Europa League play-off round after a 2-0 first-leg win over Linfield.

Goals either side of half-time from Aiyegun Tosin and Wilfried Gnonto gave Zurich victory over the Irish Premiership winners in the third qualifying round in Belfast.

The tie is completed in Switzerland on Thursday, with the winners progressing to face Hearts.

Robbie Neilson's side are away for the first leg of the play-off on 18 August, with the return at Tynecastle a week later.