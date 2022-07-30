After losing 2-1 to Hearts despite an impressive display, Ross County manager Malky Mackay reckons his player's put in a good shift.

He told Sportsound: “It was not the result we were looking for but the performance certainly was what we were looking for. First half we were terrific, really took the game to them.

"We had wonderful chances and I was disappointed we didn’t come in two goals up at half time because I know what Hearts are like, they are clinical and don’t need many chances [to score].

“That was the case and they came at us in the second half and we had to weather the storm. We got back into it again against a good team and overall I’m very proud. I said to them in there if you keep playing like that we’ll be okay.

“There were some really good performances today from guys I know will cause a problem in this division."