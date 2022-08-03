Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 14th

This season's prediction - 8th

I'm expecting a big improvement from Villa this season with manager Steven Gerrard having had a pre-season to get his ideas across and new faces provided by an ambitious ownership.

Villa helped Gerrard by getting their business done early and it looks good, with Philippe Coutinho signed permanently and the highly rated pair of defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla and free transfer from Marseille Boubacar Kamara adding real quality.

They need to rid themselves of the inconsistency that so frustrated Gerrard last season but he will expect big things from Villa - and from himself.

