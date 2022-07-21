De Bruyne double sees City kick off pre-season with a win

Kevin de Bruyne's scored twice as Manchester City began their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over Club America in Houston.

While Erling Haaland was an unused substitute, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips all made their City debuts.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in style, curling an 18-yard effort into the top corner.

The Mexican side equalised 13 minutes later wen Henry Martin beat Nathan Ake before slotting the ball between Ortega's legs.

But De Bruyne sealed the win on the stroke of half-time, collecting a perfect through ball from Riyad Mahrez before firing past Jimenez.