Burnley have made interim Wales manager Rob Page their number-one target to succeed Sean Dyche.

The 47-year-old's contract with Wales runs until the end of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, which would be in June, if they fail to beat either Ukraine or Scotland in their play-off final, or in December if they reach the tournament in Qatar. (90Min), external

