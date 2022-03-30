Mings gives update on nose as Cash helps Poland qualify
First goal at Wembley was a good way to finish off the week. 👃🏽 is fine thanks for anyone concerned 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IGkvl9j6xE— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 29, 2022
WERE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP!! WHAT A NIGHT ❤️🇵🇱 Teraz niech mi ktoś da wódkę 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QlSpPMy3LM— Matty Cash (@mattycash622) March 29, 2022
