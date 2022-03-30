Zaha picks up an injury on international duty

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Wilfried Zaha was not part of the Ivory Coast squad to take on England last night and it had Crystal Palace fans worried about the reason why.

It had been billed as a big night for Zaha, who had the chance to play against the nation he made his international debut for in 2012.

However, there was surprise at Wembley when the teamsheets came in and his name was missing.

Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle revealed that Zaha picked up a hamstring injury during the friendly match against France. "After the first game, he felt something painful behind the hamstring," he said.

"Because we flew [to England] the following day after the game against France, when we arrived, as he [Zaha] is from here, it was quite easy for us to get an X-ray - and he had a grade one/two on the hamstring.

"He was sad, me as well, because, for me, he should have played this game. For him, it was a dream to play England.

"This is football, and I have to understand as well that players have a busy schedule, and we can’t take any risks.

"With hamstrings, if it is bad, then it’s six weeks or maybe two months - we could not take any risks.

"He was so sad because he wanted to play. He is a very fast player - he needs his hamstring to play his game. I would have loved him to have played."

Crystal Palace play Arsenal on Monday night in the Premier League and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final in just over two weeks.

There hasn't been a timescale given for when Zaha might return.