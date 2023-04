With rumours swirling that Malik Tillman will be signing for Rangers permanently from Bayern Munich, manager Michael Beale offered some clarity ahead of the Scottish Premiership game against Dundee United:

"[Director of football] Ross [Wilson] is talking to Bayern. We obviously want to activate the clause we've got.

"He's been really good for us, injured of late, but it's nice to see him, Todd [Cantwell] and Ryan [Kent] playing together."