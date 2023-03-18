Livingston boss David Martindale has admitted he'd be "amazed" if Saturday's goalscorers Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin were still at the club next summer.

"I thought we dominated large spells of the first half. I thought we were very good, very creative on the ball. At points, they had three or four men up front, we probably have to do better on the counter attack.

"I think we had three or four chances to kill the game off. We give away a soft goal. It was a little bit similar to the Dundee United game, the difference being we managed to get a second goal this week.

"He [Nouble] phoned me on Friday and said he really wasn't feeling well. I thought it was one of his best performances since he came back. I think there's a couple of Championship clubs looking at him today. I'd be amazed if he wasn't playing football at a bigger club, and I don't mean that disrespectfully to Livingston. Joel Nouble is a talent.

"The skipper [Devlin] was excellent too. He scores a fantastic goal. Again, there's a good chance he won't be here next year, but you can see the desire and the application. He wants to do well for Livingston."