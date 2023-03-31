Rangers to face Newcastle in testimonial for 'true great' McGregor

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will be honoured with a testimonial match against Newcastle United this summer.

The 41-year-old is poised to make his 500th appearance over two spells with the Ibrox club at home to Dundee United on Saturday - the first Ranger to reach such a milestone since former striker and manager Ally McCoist.

The game against Eddie Howe's side will take place at Ibrox on Tuesday, July 18 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to charities nominated by McGregor.

Rangers managing director Robertson said: "Allan is a true Rangers great. It'll be an evening many thousands will be able to go to Ibrox to salute and applaud Allan's remarkable service to Rangers."

Newcastle boss Howe said: “we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor's achievements with the club."

It will be Rangers' first testimonial match since 2001, when defender John Brown was recognised with a game against Anderlecht.

Rangers manager Michael Beale said: "This will be a very proud night for Allan and his family and an excellent and important test for us.”