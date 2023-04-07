Tottenham v Brighton: Team news

Tottenham forward Richarlison is not expected to return from a muscle injury until next weekend.

Lucas Moura begins a three-match ban, while Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are all still out.

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are fit despite coming off with injuries against Bournemouth.

Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are all absent.

