Analysis: Beale relishing pressure but needs smooth start

M﻿artin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale knows the size of the challenge he has taken on and the enormity of expectation and demand that comes with it.

It is an unrelenting environment in the goldfish bowl of Glasgow with second equalling last. In his favour is his previous experience.

As he faced the media he insisted the pressure is exactly what led him to turn his back on Queens Park Rangers and take on a job that was "impossible to turn down".

When directly quizzed on whether he could mount an immediate, realistic title challenge this season, it was clear he is fully aware that Rangers must hit the ground running when the Premiership resumes in two weeks.

Beyond that, the Christmas period will likely determine whether Beale can mount a rousing revival, with a tricky initial run culminating with Celtic's visit to Ibrox on 2 January.

His argument, a fair one, is that Celtic were significantly behind at a similar stage last season and overturned that position. It is an enormous task, though, given Celtic’s consistency.

His priority was clear; create a clear identity on the pitch which translates as an exciting, winning side that attacks aggressively. Then see where that takes them.

His predecessor, Giovanni van Bronckhorst lasted just over a year despite reaching a Europa League final, winning a Scottish Cup and reaching the Champions League group stage.

That’s the standard Rangers fans are used to now, and they weren’t satisfied with that in the end as this season unravelled.

With the title at the top of their wish list, there seems very little margin for error for their new manager as a new era dawns at Ibrox.