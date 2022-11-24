R﻿aheem Sterling wants England's young talents like Bukayo Saka to "be left alone" in order for them to reach their potential.

T﻿he likes of Saka and Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham starred in England's opening World Cup win over Iran.

"I﻿ think it's brilliant to see players playing well for their clubs bring that to the international stage and biggest stage in football," Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I﻿ want them to be left alone so they can be focused and not have any added pressure on them.

"It's a different kind of pressure to what I was under. In tournaments like this, no matter how many caps you have got, the less you hear your name the better.

"E﻿very player knows if they are playing well, bad or not to your standards.

"T﻿he less we put them under the microscope, the better they'll do. It's virtually impossible not to talk about them given how well they are playing but I think the less we go on about it the better they'll do."

