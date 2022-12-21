Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says "age is just a number" as the Reds plot who to field against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

The EFL Cup has often been a breeding ground for Liverpool to blood young players as Lijnders insists that being able to trust each player is vital for their success this season.

"If one thing the World Cup proved, it's that you need your whole squad," Lijnders said. "Those who were successful did. When we play in this cup, it's usually in a very busy schedule so it's a perfect moment to use the full squad.

"This is a different moment. We have had a long time off, boys have come back from the World Cup but we still believe that we need to give our talents chances, not just against lower-league opposition but also against Premier League.

"We believe in them, want them to have challenges and struggle a bit as only then will they improve."

Lijnders picked out three young players that have particularly impressed in recent months in Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak.

"After an insane training session yesterday, Jurgen just whispered, 'Wow!' to me," Lijnders said. "They are three young signings - and we want to give these boys chances."