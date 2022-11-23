M﻿anchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has pointed to the "energy, hunger and ambition" that Pep Guardiola "still has" after the manager extended his contract with the club.

G﻿uardiola signed a two-year extension on Wednesday that will keep him at the club until 2025.

T﻿he 51-year-old has overseen 271 wins from 374 matches in charge and his side have scored an average 2.46 goals per game.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has," said the club's chairman.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”