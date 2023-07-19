Anis Slimane says the "good values" of Sheffield United played a key part in his decision to sign for the club.

The midfielder completed his move to the Blades from Danish side Brondby on Thursday, signing a three-year contract.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast at United's pre-season training camp in Portugal, he said: "It's been a big dream for me to be a Premier League player and to do it for such a nice and good club as Sheffield [United] - a club with good values - I'm very excited. It took a long time and finally I am here.

"I'm bedding in very well - the lads have been really good with me the first couple of days.

"One thing is being in the Premier League but, for me, it was more the values of the club. I have been talking with the club for a while now and the coaches as well, so they made the best plan for me and they told me about the guys.

"I watched a lot of game last season so I could see it was a group of guys who are very strong together, so to be a part of it is very nice."

The 22-year-old is determined not to let his young age affect his ability to make an impact on the team in the Premier League.

"I watched the past 10 or 12 games, but I was always confident they would [get promoted]," he added.

"I'm very young and it's a hard challenge [the Premier League]. But, of course, I'm feeling ready and I'm feeling confident.

"I know everything is not happening in one day - but I have to work hard, I have to keep learning, keep knowing the guys better and hopefully my time is coming in the Premier League. That's what I'm working for."

