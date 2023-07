Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has joined FC Utrecht after his Celtic career was cut short this summer.

Barkas moved to the Parkhead side for £3m from AEK Athens on a four-year deal in summer 2020 but failed to impress.

The 29-year-old, who made the last of his 24 Celtic appearances in December 2021, spent last season on loan at Utrecht and now returns to the Eredivisie side on a one-year deal.