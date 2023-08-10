McInnes on a new striker, changing perceptions, and building momentum
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership trip to Tynecastle on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says they hoped to have signed a new striker in time for this weekend's game, but it now looks unlikely. Did say they "have a few plates spinning", and is waiting on deals elsewhere happening first.
Praised the work done by the Kilmarnock recruitment team this summer, but expressed his frustration that a "host" of deals that have fallen through, be it for "family reasons, finances is obviously a huge part of it, the league, the level, other teams".
Believes that positive results, like the opening-day victory over Rangers, will help to bring in a higher quality of player and "maybe change the perception of Kilmarnock and make it a wee bit more attractive".
Is keen to build on the Rangers result and continue the positive momentum - "We feel as if we have a good thing going here, it’s a good club, good people, we feel we can be better than we have been over the last couple of years".