We asked you for the worst value signings Luton Town have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Chris: Since the turn of the century, I don't think too many Luton fans would argue with Adam Boyd. We signed the striker from Hartlepool for £500k on a three-year deal, but he was released after one year, scoring just twice. It was emblematic of how awfully we were run at the time!

Nick: Simon Sluga. He was bought by Graeme Jones for around £2 million, as a record signing. But he was simply not up to Championship level.

Andy: Adam Boyd. He signed for £500k in our freefall to non-league. He played out wide and did nothing. Also, special shoutouts go to Peschisolido and Spiller - free signings on big wages but they did little. Spiller never even played for us!

Sean: Our goalkeeper Mark Ovendale (Oven Gloves) who was bought from Bournemouth in 2000. Couldn't catch a cold. It says a lot that he was displaced by Nathan Abbey, and we were relegated to the fourth tier that season.

Ben: Craig Mackail-Smith has got to be up there? He was a big signing when he came in and didn’t really do it at the club.