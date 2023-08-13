Analysis: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

When Harry Kane's seemingly inevitable departure from Tottenham was confirmed on Saturday, all attention in their Premier League opener was going to be on who led the line.

Richarlison was chosen to play in the central attacking role but the Brazil forward struggled to get into the game.

He cut an isolated figure despite the creative talent of James Maddison making his first Spurs appearance after moving from Leicester City this summer.

The visitors dominated possession with nearly 70% of the ball but Richarlison was unable to benefit from it. No outfield Spurs player who started the game touched the ball fewer times (34) than the Brazilian, apart from Christian Romero (10), who was substituted in the 14th minute.

Richarlison will have to improve in the coming weeks or Ange Postecoglou may be forced to enter the transfer market for a more suitable Kane replacement.

