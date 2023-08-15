Pat Riddell, The Famous Club, external

Everybody hates losing. It can ruin a weekend. It makes fans irrational. And it leads to staring at the league table for far too long.

But losing, of course, is part of sport. And, as many forget, you can afford to lose half of your games in the Premier League and still comfortably survive.

Not that anybody wants to lose 19 matches. It's just that any club in the bottom half of the table is likely to lose at least 15 of their 38 fixtures.

Forest lost 18 games last season, which was fewer than the three clubs that finished above them. Where we'd hope to improve, this season at least, is converting a couple of those losses into draws. And a few of those draws into wins.

What's important, though, is that you learn something from losing. Sometimes more than you learn from winning.

What did we learn on Saturday?

That rather than being rolled over 5-0 again by Arsenal, we concluded a narrow defeat with a spark in our eye.

That having a fully fit Taiwo Awoniyi is key to this side performing, particularly against the top clubs.

That Steve Cooper always - always - has a gameplan, and if you give him the tools then he will succeed.

And that maybe, just maybe, losing this season might not be so painful.