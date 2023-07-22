Bernabei strike sees Celtic end on a high

Alexandro Bernabei hit a late winner as Celtic wrapped up their pre-season tour of Japan with a 1-0 victory over Gamba Osaka.

Having shipped six goals in a midweek defeat to Yokohama F Marinos, Brendan Rodgers' men were far sturdier in their second meeting with J-League opposition.

Daizen Maeda had a first-half strike tipped on to the crossbar and also saw an early goal ruled out for offside, with Musashi Suzuki suffering a similar fate for the hosts.

Rodgers made 11 changes at the interval, including a debut for Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, before Celtic snatched the 85th-minute winner when Bernabei charged down goalkeeper Kei Ishikawa's attempted clearance and tapped into the empty net.