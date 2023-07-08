Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says he is losing a "very special team-mate" in Joe Lewis.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper, who joined from Fulham in 2016 and went on to make 271 appearances, has departed Pittodrie after seven years at the club.

"First of all, he's an unbelievable goalkeeper," said Shinnie, who has enjoyed spells of Aberdeen success with Lewis.

"When he first came in, we had just lost Danny Ward. We thought it would be hard to replace him. Joe came in and was absolutely brilliant.

"To have a seven-year career here shows how well he's done. He was a brilliant guy and character to have around the squad. He will be sadly missed."